Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cooling Off a Bit; Rain Chances Returning

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching storm system on Friday will bring a few showers to the area - we’ll put the rain coverage around 10-30% - so keep the umbrellas with you just in case through the day (though many will not need them). Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s. Saturday looks like a dry day with more clouds than sun and highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be the nicest of the weekend days, since Sunday will feature a chance of rain (coverage 30-50%) with highs back in the mid 60s. It is possible we may have some lingering showers in our southern counties on Monday with highs again in the mid 60s, but look for dry weather for the rest of next week and a gradual warming trend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday, and mid to upper 70s on Friday. The coldest mornings ahead will be early Tuesday and early Wednesday with 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Columbus.
1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
Police searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges
Missing Buena Vista man found dead in car wreck
Robinson served more than 26 years in the school district, beginning her professional career as...
Rigdon Road Elementary School principal dies of health-related issues
Twin Peaks to open in Columbus
Twin Peaks Restaurant to hold grand opening in Columbus

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Rain Moves Back in Sunday; Warming Up Again Next Week
Your Weekend Forecast
Mixed Weather for the Weekend
After locally dense fog this morning, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the day. A...
Quite warm this afternoon with a slow drop in temperatures in the forecast soon
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go