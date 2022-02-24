Cooling Off a Bit; Rain Chances Returning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching storm system on Friday will bring a few showers to the area - we’ll put the rain coverage around 10-30% - so keep the umbrellas with you just in case through the day (though many will not need them). Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s. Saturday looks like a dry day with more clouds than sun and highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be the nicest of the weekend days, since Sunday will feature a chance of rain (coverage 30-50%) with highs back in the mid 60s. It is possible we may have some lingering showers in our southern counties on Monday with highs again in the mid 60s, but look for dry weather for the rest of next week and a gradual warming trend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday, and mid to upper 70s on Friday. The coldest mornings ahead will be early Tuesday and early Wednesday with 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.