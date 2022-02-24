Business Break
INTERVIEW: John Anker running for Columbus mayor

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The race for Columbus mayor is clicking along, a few months before you go to the polls. So far, there are two candidates vying for the job, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson versus John Anker in the upcoming election.

Tuesday we brought you Henderson’s plans for another term. In a News Leader 9 exclusive, we’re profiling John Anker, a Columbus entrepreneur who has a vision to lead the Fountain City.

Public safety, the economy and transparency, the three pillars John Anker is promising the people of Columbus if he’s elected mayor. He explains that first and foremost, the community deserves the truth and he expects to uphold these promising by first, listening.

“We need a different kind of leadership that’s going to drive, communicate and take action,” Anker said.

Originally from Albany, Georgia, Anker has lived in Columbus for 28 years. He and his wife opened Ankerpak 18 years ago. Ankerpak is an out-sourcing partner for businesses including packaging, manufacturing and distributing.

No rookie to the private sector, Anker said he’s ready to put on a new hat and work for the people of Columbus. With no political background, he plans to run the Fountain City on transparency.

“We’re reacting. We’re taking the problems and putting them in the easiest spot,” Anker said. “We’re not getting ahead of things. We’re not getting enough engagement from our citizens, whatever the reasons are. We’re not getting that engagement.”

Anker explained right now, the lack of transparency is the root of most of the city’s problems. He said it’s affecting our public safety as well.

“We’re going to talk about community policing and what that is, but we have to be transparent about why we’re losing the officers,” he said. “We have to focus on the retention and what the issues are. We have to bring those to the community faster and louder and get engagement. We have to stand with our officers.”

Now to the economy, Anker said he wants to see more committees researching to develop a focused approach for economic development, partnering with the Chamber of Commerce along the way.

“We’re going to put together the teams to ask the hard questions,” he promised. “‘What return on investment are we getting in these areas, and how are we going to hold people accountable for real metrics that measure results and provide results that the citizens want to see?’ That’s what I am going to do as your leader, as your future mayor.”

The City of Columbus has a budget of $296.6 million this fiscal year.

Anker was asked how he plans to balance his company and the city. His reply, “Balancing? What balance is it?” Anker responded. “I’m going to be 100% mayor. What’s the balance? I haven’t worked in my business since November 22nd when I declared my intent to run for mayor.”

Anker said as a small business owner, he’s running for mayor because he wants to unite visions and inspire the future of Columbus.

“When I get elected on May 24th to be your mayor, I’m not going to start on January 1st, I’m going to start that next month in June, going out into the city, interviewing and asking questions.”

Election day is May 24th.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

