Junior League of Columbus and WTVM diaper donation drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The statistics are staggering. Five million infants in the United States live in poor and low income families. The poorest 20 percent of Americans spend nearly 14 percent of after-tax income on diapers.

These stats pre-date any of the current inflation rates on store shelves right now. That’s because assistance programs like food stamps and WIC don’t provide any funding for this necessity.

“Which keeps them from being able to go to work and send that child to daycare. They have to have diapers to be able to do that. It could cost about $70 to $80 dollars per month per child so that really adds up for a family. Here in the Chattahoochee Valley we have about 30% of our children that live in poverty.” , says Junior League of Columbus member, Tabetha Getz.

The Junior League of Columbus has recognized this need for a long time and operates a diaper bank to help the cause.

WTVM News Leader 9 is helping to stock the shelves of the diaper banks along with Atlanta Postal Credit Union, the Mike Hostilo Law Firm, Son’s Chevrolet in Columbus and Son’s Ford in Auburn. We need your helps too.

Stop by any of these sponsor locations to drop off diapers and help a local child in need.

Friday we will be holding our one-day drive-thru diaper drop-off event at our WTVM studio located at 1909 Wynnton Road.

