LaGrange police charged man in alleged meth distribution scheme

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is facing charges in an alleged meth distribution scheme.

In early January, police say they began receiving information that 31-year-old Dustin W. Beatenbaugh was distributing methamphetamine with the LaGrange city limits.

Following an investigation, authorities they were able to confirm that Beatenbaugh was actively distributing various amounts of meth to individuals.

On February 18, police executed a search warrant for Beatenbaugh’s apartment and the vehicle he had been driving.

Authorities say he was found in possession of a distribution amount of methamphetamine and items that facilitate the sale or distribution of meth.

Dustin W. Beatenbaugh was subsequently with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

