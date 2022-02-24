Local organization conducts annual survey of homelessness in Muscogee, Russell Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Home for Good of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley conducted their 14th annual survey of individuals experiencing homelessness in Muscogee and Russell County.

The survey is known as the Point In Time Count - which assesses the number of people in the community who are experiencing homelessness. It gives an understanding of who in the community needs assistance - everyone deserves safe and permanent housing.

This year, a total of 244 individuals experiencing homelessness, in shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered, were surveyed in Muscogee and Russell County.

The total is up 2-percent from last year, many of which are most likely due to the pandemic.

