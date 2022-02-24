Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged after attempted robbery at LaGrange Waffle House

Authorities say 44-year-old Corey Smith attempted to rob the New Franklin Rd. restaurant of the...
Authorities say 44-year-old Corey Smith attempted to rob the New Franklin Rd. restaurant of the cash register by intimidation.(Source: Google StreetView)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been charged in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a LaGrange restaurant.

On Saturday at 4 a.m., police responded to Waffle House at 629 New Franklin Road in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, authorities say they were advised that a man, identified as 44-year-old Corey Smith, attempted to rob the restaurant of the cash register by intimidation.

Police found Smith at the nearby 76 gas station and he was detained by patrol officers. He was later identified by several witnesses.

Smith was transported to the LaGrange Police Department for questioning where he was later arrested for criminal attempt robbery by intimidation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Michael Edward Moyer, Brandi Michelle Cole, and Samantha Kaylee Greer are facing charges in...
3 people from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
LaGrange man arrested on nine counts of child molestation

Latest News

The city has announced the temporary closure of the Summerville Road (Lee Road 248) railroad...
Smiths Station railroad crossing temporarily closing for repairs
2022 Columbus City Council race: Many district seats up for grabs
A vote of ‘low confidence’ surrounds CPD’s leadership
Today the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation celebrated the achievements by...
Black History Month celebrated by highlighting African American scholars in medicine
John Anker running for mayor
EXCLUSIVE: John Anker running for Columbus mayor