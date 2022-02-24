Man charged after attempted robbery at LaGrange Waffle House

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been charged in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a LaGrange restaurant.

On Saturday at 4 a.m., police responded to Waffle House at 629 New Franklin Road in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, authorities say they were advised that a man, identified as 44-year-old Corey Smith, attempted to rob the restaurant of the cash register by intimidation.

Police found Smith at the nearby 76 gas station and he was detained by patrol officers. He was later identified by several witnesses.

Smith was transported to the LaGrange Police Department for questioning where he was later arrested for criminal attempt robbery by intimidation.

