MCSO arrests Coweta Co. fugitive for making terrorist threats, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive for making terrorist threats and numerous other charges.

Monday, the Newnan Police Department issued arrest warrants for 35-year-old Roderick Lafayette Sinclair. Authorities say Sinclair called the Coweta County Superior Court Clerk’s Office 451 times within four hours, intimidated/impeded officers of the court, and threatened to commit crimes of violence against law enforcement officials.

Tuesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received information from Newnan police that Sinclair was in Muscogee County and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a Muscogee County residence and arrested Sinclair.

He was arrested on the following outstanding warrants:

Terrorist threats & acts

Intimating a court officer

Harassing telephone calls

The sheriff’s office says Sinclair was also found to be .22 caliber rifle, gang paraphernalia, and 8 lbs. of suspected marijuana. Authorities say he is a validated gang member.

Sinclair was subsequently charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Obstruction

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug-related object

Charges of participation gang activity are pending.

Sinclair was transported to the Muscogee County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Coweta County.

