Missing Buena Vista man found dead in car wreck

Police searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges(Source: Buena Vista Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The body of a missing Buena Vista man has been found.

According to police, 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges was last seen leaving his employer, Aludyne - Columbus Foundry, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19. He was driving a black 2006 Acura 3.2TL.

Buena Vista Police Chief Faulk says they found Bridges’ vehicle and it looked like it ran off of the road on Highway 26 West. The Marion County coroner identified the victim as Bridges.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. It is unknown at this time what caused the wreck.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

