Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted sex offenders

Authorities in Muscogee County are seeking information on the whereabouts of two sex offenders.
Authorities in Muscogee County are seeking information on the whereabouts of two sex offenders.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Muscogee County are seeking information on the whereabouts of two sex offenders.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Morris Duke is wanted for failing to register as a state sex offender by giving a false address and violation of probation.

His original charge was aggravated child molestation. Dukes is deemed a dangerous sexual predator by the State of Georgia.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department both have warrants for 33-year-old Rakeym Williams. He is charged with two counts of failing to register as a state sex offender.

Williams has warrants with CPD for aggravated assault, burglary, cruelty to children, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.

The public is warned against attempting to apprehend the two. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dukes or Morris is asked to call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

