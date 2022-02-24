Business Break
PathTec holds exclusive job fair at Goodwill Career Center

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - PathTec is hosting an exclusive job fair at Goodwill Career Center in Columbus.

PathTec is currently holding the event at Goodwill Career Center’s location on Cross County Drive - from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A few of the available positions that PathTec is offering includes:

  • Logistics Account Manager
  • Executive Account Manager
  • Account Coordinator
  • Logistics Coordinator
  • Aseptic Supervisor
  • Implementation Coordinator
  • Product Development Project Manager
  • Associate Product Development Coordinator
  • Sr. Talent Acquisition Partner
  • Payroll Clerk

“PathTec is an organization that does a lot of packaging of PPE kits of COVID kits, things that are safety related or medical related and part of their increase in hiring started when COVID happened and they wanted COVID and kits as well,” said Denise Eckley with Columbus Goodwill Southern Rivers. “We’ve watched PathTec increase their wages. They’ve you know, their contracts have increased. And when their contracts increase- their needs increase- but it’s just like any other employer where the need for individuals also means that individuals need to be ready to work. Ready to learn.”

PathTec also offers sign-on bonuses, performance bonuses, pay differentials, and opportunities for career advancement.

