Quite warm this afternoon with a slow drop in temperatures in the forecast soon

Tyler’s forecast
Very warm today after the fog lifts. A slight chance of showers Friday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After locally dense fog this morning, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the day. A bit breezy and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in most places with some reaching the mid 80s southeast of Columbus. Clear to partly cloudy tonight. Very mild with fog again developing toward morning. Lows in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy for Thursday. Isolated showers are anticipated with highest coverage mainly north of Columbus, similar to Wednesday, as rain mostly fizzles out as it moves into the Chattahoochee Valley. As a cold front slowly moves through, it will be a little cooler. Highs in the upper 60s north with 70s elsewhere, perhaps upper 70s south. Cooler 40s arrive Saturday morning. We’ll have more clouds than sun throughout the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 60s to near 70 Saturday afternoon, upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday. Our best chance of showers reaches us Sunday with about a 50/50 shot of rain. We start off next week a little chilly. However, it won’t be as cold as previously thought as the cold front just doesn’t move as far south as expected. As a result, some showers could linger Monday, especially in the southern half of our area. Lows will mostly be in the mid 30s and low 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings with highs in the low to mid 60s during the afternoons. We approach 70 degrees by mid next week!

