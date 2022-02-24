Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Smiths Station fights to bring back emergency services

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - In early February the city of Smiths Station was forced to get rid of its ambulance service due to lack of funds. Last night the city council met to talk about how they can bring this service back.

Without the city ambulance service residents are facing a longer response time which is not sitting well with council members.

Tuesday evening, Smiths Station mayor, Bubba Copeland, and city council met to talk possible solutions to help bring this service back.

“We are discussing ways with national and state leaders as well as local leaders to figure out funding possibilities.”, say Copeland.

Smiths Station resident Michael Robinson says finding funding for the service is important.

“I mean they can lose their lives when their trying to get an ambulance out here or trying to get them in your car and get them to the hospital. Its very important that we get those services back out here.”

Copeland says dealing with longer response times is hard, he knows there are a lot of elderly in the community, even his own parents. Having this service back would help everyone.

“We have lost some lives due to response time. And there is absolutely nothing you can do about it unless you have a fire department, ambulance, EMS. Its very scary. “, Copeland adds.

The Smiths Station fire and rescue created an online survey for residents to fill out about past positive ambulance service experiences. Deputy Chief Daniel Sexton says sharing this information will help elected officials.

Residents like Bonnie Lewis says it’s been a struggle without the nearby service.

Copeland wants to assure residents that they are doing everything they can to bring the city ambulance service.

If any residents want to help, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges.
Buena Vista police seek help in finding man last seen leaving job in Columbus
1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Phenix City man’s body found; family and neighbor recall his last day seen alive
Crumbl Cookies to open in Columbus this spring

Latest News

John Anker running for mayor
INTERVIEW: John Anker running for Columbus mayor
Smiths Station fights to bring back emergency services
Smiths Station fights to bring back emergency services
Opelika City Council calls special meeting to discuss new rental ordinance
Opelika City Council calls special meeting to discuss new rental ordinance
City of Opelika holds special meeting to discuss rental properties
Opelika City Council calls special meeting to discuss new rental ordinance