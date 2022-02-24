Smiths Station railroad crossing temporarily closing for repairs

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station has announced the temporary closure of the Summerville Road (Lee Road 248) railroad crossing.

Crews with Norfolk Southern Railroad will be completing necessary repairs, the city announced.

The crossing will close at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Officials say it’s expected to reopen in 24 to 48 hours.

Drivers will need to seek an alternative route and plan for delays.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.