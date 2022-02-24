Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Smiths Station railroad crossing temporarily closing for repairs

The city has announced the temporary closure of the Summerville Road (Lee Road 248) railroad...
The city has announced the temporary closure of the Summerville Road (Lee Road 248) railroad crossing.(WWNY)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station has announced the temporary closure of the Summerville Road (Lee Road 248) railroad crossing.

Crews with Norfolk Southern Railroad will be completing necessary repairs, the city announced.

The crossing will close at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Officials say it’s expected to reopen in 24 to 48 hours.

Drivers will need to seek an alternative route and plan for delays.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Michael Edward Moyer, Brandi Michelle Cole, and Samantha Kaylee Greer are facing charges in...
3 people from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
LaGrange man arrested on nine counts of child molestation

Latest News

Authorities say 44-year-old Corey Smith attempted to rob the New Franklin Rd. restaurant of the...
Man charged after attempted robbery at LaGrange Waffle House
3 people from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft
3 people from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft
Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class
Opelika Police Dept. accepting applications for spring 2022 class
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show