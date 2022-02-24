Business Break
Twin Peaks Restaurant to hold grand opening in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A restaurant is preparing to welcome friendly faces of the Chattahoochee Valley into its new home.

Twin Peaks Restaurant is holding a grand opening on Monday, Feb. 28.

The restaurant filled the vacant TGI Friday’s building located at 3116 Adams Farm Drive.

According to the restaurant, Twin Peaks is opening soon for dine-in, online ordering, and delivery. The chain offers scratch-made food, sports on TVs from every angle, frosty 29° beers, and our fun and friendly Twin Peaks Girls.

