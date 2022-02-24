Business Break
What is ADECA? A look inside the Alabama Dept. of Economic and Community Affairs

The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - You’ve likely heard us mention the organization “ADECA” in a number of Alabama news stories. But do you know what this office does for the state and for newly elected officials in the state?

You’ll want to pay attention to this story.

The building sits in downtown Montgomery and inside there are significant decisions made that fund projects at the local level.

“One that comes to mind is the Beulah Senior Center. We gave them $250,000.”

Very local decisions are made in that building that have impacts on even the smallest communities in Alabama.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell, who has decades of municipal experience, was the longtime mayor of Enterprise, Alabama - and a councilman there before Governor Kay Ivey asked him to join her cabinet running ADECA.

To put it simply, ADECA wants to fund projects for your city or town.

“We give dollars as force multipliers to municipalities and counties general funds,” said Boswell.

He uses the term “force multipliers” as in if a local project had a certain asset, then it could help bring more dollars to the community.

“Those projects that otherwise would not be able to get done, we come in on a competitive basis and help them put in water, sewer and in many cases from the standpoint of economic development,” said Boswell.

So if a community has big plans, with limited means, but it can greatly improve quality of life - the director says, “Let’s talk.”

“We’re giving away money here every day and we would ask that you would visit our website and look at those opportunities and we have workshops.”

Most especially for job creation efforts...

“If a mayor or county commissioner has an industry looking at settling in their community, use us as part of the incentive package. It’s a true statement that 80% of your job creation comes from existing industries so we try to help there, too.”

For communities wanting to learn more about ADECA, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

