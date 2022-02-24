Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Why the Fraternal Order of Police spoke out against Columbus police

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details and reaction are in about a low confidence vote for Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

News Leader 9 asked tough questions to the president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police on why he went to city council Monday night with his concerns.

“We’re not looking to attack anybody. We want a positive outcome for the services of the city,” said Lieutenant Ralph Dowe, president of the Columbus Fraternal Order of the Police.

Dowe spoke with News Leader 9 after he presented a low confidence vote to city council regarding his boss, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s performance. Some may wonder why he chose to bring these issues before council. Lieutenant Dowe says he and the Fraternal Order of Police have tried having conversations privately for several months.

“We afforded Mayor Henderson an opportunity last week. We presented our packet of information and asked him to review it,” said Lieutenant Dowe. “We didn’t hear anything back from him.”

The packet included a survey indicating only 5% of the officers surveyed have faith in Chief Blackmon’s ability to lead Columbus Police Department. 99% do not believe enough officers are patrolling the streets at any given time to provide adequate backup to ensure officer safety. It’s unclear the demographics of those who answered the questions.

After this survey was presented, Mayor Skip Henderson said he was disappointed.

“I assumed that I’d have the opportunity to take a look at that information, as we’ve done in the past and get together in the next week,” said Mayor Henderson.

Without a chance to review that packet of information, Mayor Henderson made it clear that he was skeptical about Lieutenant Dowe’s purpose in bringing the concerns to council.

“To me, it doesn’t seem like you’re looking for answers,” said Mayor Henderson. “It seemed like you had already formed the answers.”

Mayor Henderson said council would like to collaborate with law enforcement to provide resources to fix these issues. Lieutenant Dowe also welcomes the partnership as long as Chief Blackmon is all ears.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person shot on Urban Ave in Columbus
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Why some people are concerned about CPD’s leadership
Michael Edward Moyer, Brandi Michelle Cole, and Samantha Kaylee Greer are facing charges in...
3 from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
LaGrange man arrested on nine counts of child molestation

Latest News

Columbus State University president to retire in June 2022
Columbus State University president to retire in June 2022
Twin Peaks to open in Columbus
Twin Peaks Restaurant to hold grand opening in Columbus
FOP gives low confidence vote to Columbus police chief
FOP gives low confidence vote to Columbus police chief
FOP gives low confidence vote to Columbus police chief