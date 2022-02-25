1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Columbus.

Authorities say it happened at a duplex in the 4500 block of Saunders Drive.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Donquaris Fletcher. He was pronounced dead just before 7:30 am. Friday.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

