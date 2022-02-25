Business Break
Advertisement

1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Columbus.

Authorities say it happened at a duplex in the 4500 block of Saunders Drive.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 21-year-old Donquaris Fletcher. He was pronounced dead just before 7:30 am. Friday.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we learn new information.

Police searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges
Missing Buena Vista man found dead in car wreck
Twin Peaks to open in Columbus
MCSD principal passes away
7 arrested in Troup Co. drug investigation

Local animal shelters see pandemic and economic affects with overcrowding
1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting
Opelika mayor set to hold pickleball press conference
The fiery crash happened at mile marker 34, two miles past the Tuskegee/Franklin exit.
Fiery crash cleared on I-85 NB in Tuskegee
National Infantry Museum again nominated for two Reader’s Choice Awards