Auburn Mayor Ron Anders announces re-election bid

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is officially seeking another term in office.

He is currently serving his first term, having been elected in October 2018. Anders previously served six years on the Auburn City Council, including four as mayor pro tem.

“I am thrilled to announce my candidacy to continue serving as our mayor,” said Anders. “It is the honor of a lifetime to have this privilege.”

The lifelong Auburn resident is a longtime small business owner.

“I am going to continue working tirelessly to make Auburn the best possible place to live, worship, work, go to school, and raise a family.”

The mayor says he believes Auburn is best served by two primary focus areas: protection and education.

“A city that is safe and a city that invests in public education is a city that is healthy,” Anders said. “As mayor, I will lead the way to see that our children have a secure community to call home and an educational system that provides for an exceptional future.”

The city’s municipal election will take place on August 23.

