TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - A fiery crash on Interstate 85 northbound in Tuskegee has been cleared.

The crash happened at mile marker 34, two miles past the Tuskegee/Franklin exit. There appeared to be at least two vehicles involved.

Fire crews and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene.

All lanes have reopened.

