Former real estate agent bond hearing rescheduled after judge recuses herself from case

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus judge has recused herself from hearing the case of Carlos Alex Rozwadowski. Judge Jennifer Cooley recused herself due to conflict of interest.

The hearing has been moved to Monday, Feb. 28, when Judge Julius Hunter returns.

46-year-old Rozwadowski is a former real estate agent who was arrested on an aggravated sexual battery case last week. The former agent’s license has been inactive since the day of his arrest, according to records from the Georgia Real Estate Commission.

He is the CEO and partner at Century 21 Premier Real Estate and Premier Realtors of Columbus Property Management - both on Veterans Parkway.

