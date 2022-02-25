LaGrange housing program offering stipends to parents of Head Start students

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time ever, the City of LaGrange is offering stipends to parents of Head Start students. The goal is to use the money for a down payment on a house.

The program started in October of last year after non-profit organization Community Action for Improvement conducted a community needs assessment.

Their findings included embedded racism in the mortgage and housing industry and low home ownership. With that in mind, the organization created a four to six-month financial education training program.

“During that time, participants are earning a stipend by attending the trainings, participating, completing knowledge surveys of the material they studied and sort of just improving themselves,” said Jennifer Corcione, executive director, Community Action for Improvement.

Participants receive the $1,200 stipend payments each month.

At the end of the program, they are then able to put the money toward a down payment for a house or another financial goal of their choosing.

