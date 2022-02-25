Local animal shelters see pandemic and economic affects with overcrowding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The need for companionship was the trend at the start of the pandemic.

“People were home and fosters stepped up,” said Interim Executive Director of Paws Humane Society Courtney Pierce. “A lot of great things happened for shelters.”

But now, the uptick is over.

Overcrowding has again become an issue that animal shelters in the area are seeing daily.

Some people are bringing their pets back to shelters or deserting them.

“The numbers are going back to pre-pandemic numbers,” said Sabine Stull, Director at the Ark Animal Rescue.

Local organizations told News Leader 9 the pandemic and economic downturn are part of the problem.

“In Columbus it’s hard to find an apartment, it’s hard to find an affordable house right now,” said Pierce.

Plus, having a pet means the apartment will cost even more.

“People are being forced out their homes, being forced into a smaller apartment and don’t have choice to pick a place where they can have animals,” said Stull.

However there are options. Places like Paws Humane Society and the Ark Animal Rescue in Columbus offer resources to help make it easier for pet owners and those looking to adopt.

“Having a pet and all the responsibilities of the rest of their family which we are able to help,” said Pierce.

There are stipends to help with vaccinations and even re-homing programs.

“We here at the Animal Ark have a program called Community Pet,” said Stull.

Local shelters say volunteering and choosing adoption is the best way to help aid the problem.

“It’s just about continuously getting the word out,” said Stull.

