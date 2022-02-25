Business Break
National Infantry Museum again nominated for two Reader’s Choice Awards

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum has been nominated again in the Reader’s Choice Awards.

The NIM has received two nominations for ‘Best Free Museum’ and ‘Best History Museum’.

The museum has won ‘Best Free Museum’ in 2016, 2020 and 2021 and last year finished in first place for ‘Best History Museum’.

Now it’s your time to vote.

Voting can be casted daily and is open until March 14.

If you’d like to cast your vote, click here.

