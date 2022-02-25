Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika mayor set to hold pickleball press conference

(Robert Streeter)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Gary Fuller is set to hold a press conference to showcase the new pickleball expansion and announce upcoming tournaments.

Point Broadband Pickleball Pavilion at the Opelika Sportsplex will host the conference on Friday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Opelika has began construction on 12 additional pickleball courts, bringing the total number to 24. These additional courts will allow the Sportsplex to host tournaments with up to 1,000 players.

With the expansion, the city of Opelika is well on its way to becoming ‘Destination Pickleball’ for the state of Alabama.

“The construction of the new pickleball courts is an investment in the future of the City of Opelika. The total economic impact for this year alone is a conservative estimate of $2 million from the tournaments the Sportsplex will be able to host,” said Fuller.

For more information on the new expansion and tournament, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges
Missing Buena Vista man found dead in car wreck
One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Columbus.
1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting
Twin Peaks to open in Columbus
Twin Peaks Restaurant to hold grand opening in Columbus
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
7 arrested in Troup Co. drug investigation

Latest News

Man arrested after chase, crash in Lee, Russell counties
Man arrested after chase, crash in Lee, Russell counties
Local animal shelters see pandemic and economic affects with overcrowding
Local animal shelters see pandemic and economic affects with overcrowding
Son, daughter-in-law charged with assault on elderly Opelika woman
Son, daughter-in-law charged with assault on elderly Opelika woman
Crumbl Cookie to open in Opelika
Crumbl Cookies to open in Opelika
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders announces re-election bid
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders announces re-election bid