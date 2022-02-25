Opelika mayor set to hold pickleball press conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Gary Fuller is set to hold a press conference to showcase the new pickleball expansion and announce upcoming tournaments.

Point Broadband Pickleball Pavilion at the Opelika Sportsplex will host the conference on Friday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Opelika has began construction on 12 additional pickleball courts, bringing the total number to 24. These additional courts will allow the Sportsplex to host tournaments with up to 1,000 players.

With the expansion, the city of Opelika is well on its way to becoming ‘Destination Pickleball’ for the state of Alabama.

“The construction of the new pickleball courts is an investment in the future of the City of Opelika. The total economic impact for this year alone is a conservative estimate of $2 million from the tournaments the Sportsplex will be able to host,” said Fuller.

