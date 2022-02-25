Rain Moves Back in Sunday; Warming Up Again Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures are changing across the Valley, and lows will be back in the 40s waking up early on Saturday and Sunday mornings. I would expect mostly dry weather on Saturday, but I suppose it isn’t out of the question for there to be a shower around somewhere. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. If the sun can break out for any length of time, some 70s aren’t out of the question either! Sunday will feature our next rain chance, and this one will be more significant than the rain we dealt with today. Expect a higher coverage of showers, but no storms in the mix, through the day on Sunday. It wouldn’t be out of the question to have some showers on Monday in our southern counties, but the day will be mostly dry elsewhere. The story next week will be a couple of cooler mornings with 30s early Tuesday and early Wednesday mornings, and then a warming trend each day. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Monday, but we should have the mid 70s back by Thursday, and some places may approach the 80 degree mark again by late next week and next weekend.

