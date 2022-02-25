Business Break
Russell Co. School District ends mask mandate

(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Today the Russell County Board of Education released their updated mask requirements.

Masks are set to become optional for students and staff in the Russell County School District (RCSD) beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

Although masks will no longer be required in schools, they will continue to be required on the RCSD school buses under federal mandates.

COVID-19 cases have drastically declined, however the district will continue with enhanced cleaning efforts and promoting social distancing.

To stay up-to-date on the RCSD COVID cases, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

