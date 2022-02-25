Russell Co. School District ends mask mandate

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Today the Russell County Board of Education released their updated mask requirements.

Masks are set to become optional for students and staff in the Russell County School District (RCSD) beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

Although masks will no longer be required in schools, they will continue to be required on the RCSD school buses under federal mandates.

COVID-19 cases have drastically declined, however the district will continue with enhanced cleaning efforts and promoting social distancing.

