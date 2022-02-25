Business Break
Shaw High Schools holds second annual Black History program honoring Divine Nine

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today Shaw High school held its second annual Black History program.

The theme was Divine Nine to show unity. National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), also known as the “Divine Nine”, is a collaborative umbrella council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities.

The high school came up with this year’s theme because their director is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

There are nine historically Black Greek letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Collectively, these organizations are referred to as “The Divine Nine.”

“The message we are trying to convey here at Shaw throughout our Black History Program is that it’s ok to honor your heritage and your history,” said Mitchell Harris, Co-Founder of the program. “It’s ok to come together and recognize each other - have those conversations and learn more about each other.”

Each of these fraternities and sororities are rich in history. Ties to one or more of these organizations may be found in many college-educated Black families in the United States.

