Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to defend Ukraine's independence. (Facebook/President of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (CNN) - A video posted to the Facebook account of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows him in the capital pledging to defend against the Russian invasion.

The post was titled, “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.”

Zelensky is seen filming among a group of men.

“Good evening, everyone,” he says. “Leader of the faction (party) is here, head of the president’s administration is here, Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal is here, (adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo) Podoliak is here. The president is here.”

The president added, “We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so.

“Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges
Missing Buena Vista man found dead in car wreck
One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Columbus.
1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting
Twin Peaks to open in Columbus
Twin Peaks Restaurant to hold grand opening in Columbus
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
7 arrested in Troup Co. drug investigation

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties
Local animal shelters see pandemic and economic affects with overcrowding
Local animal shelters see pandemic and economic affects with overcrowding
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
FILE - A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Arizona Starbucks becomes 1st outside New York to unionize