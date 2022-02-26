Clouds and showers return Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, we’ll start to see more clouds roll in overnight and certainly Sunday. Expect a mostly cloudy second half of the weekend as showers gradually move in from the northwest. Rain coverage will be highest first near I-85 from mid morning through early afternoon and late morning through the afternoon for the rest of us. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s Sunday from Columbus and points northwest, briefly topping out around 60. Farther southeast (near Highway 82), showers will be a little fewer and farther between. It will be warmer, too, with highs and 70s from late morning through the afternoon. A few showers linger Sunday night but generally come to an end during the evening. Monday morning temperatures start off mostly in the low to mid 40s with clouds and a couple stray showers before skies turn partly cloudy from northeast to southwest during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. However, the afternoons will start turning milder. We top out in the upper 60s to near 70 Tuesday ad low 70s Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is expected Wednesday through Friday as an area of high pressure dominates our weather. That means the nights and early mornings will be quite cool while the afternoons are warmer. We reach the mid 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday with a dry week expected!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.