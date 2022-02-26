Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Clouds and showers return Sunday

Tyler’s forecast
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, we’ll start to see more clouds roll in overnight and certainly Sunday. Expect a mostly cloudy second half of the weekend as showers gradually move in from the northwest. Rain coverage will be highest first near I-85 from mid morning through early afternoon and late morning through the afternoon for the rest of us. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s Sunday from Columbus and points northwest, briefly topping out around 60. Farther southeast (near Highway 82), showers will be a little fewer and farther between. It will be warmer, too, with highs and 70s from late morning through the afternoon. A few showers linger Sunday night but generally come to an end during the evening. Monday morning temperatures start off mostly in the low to mid 40s with clouds and a couple stray showers before skies turn partly cloudy from northeast to southwest during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. However, the afternoons will start turning milder. We top out in the upper 60s to near 70 Tuesday ad low 70s Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is expected Wednesday through Friday as an area of high pressure dominates our weather. That means the nights and early mornings will be quite cool while the afternoons are warmer. We reach the mid 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday with a dry week expected!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Columbus.
1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
Police searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges
Missing Buena Vista man found dead in car wreck
Robinson served more than 26 years in the school district, beginning her professional career as...
Rigdon Road Elementary School principal dies of health-related issues
Carlos Rozwadowski
Former real estate agent bond hearing rescheduled after judge recuses herself from case

Latest News

Showers return Sunday. It will be a cooler day.
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go
Sunshine in Ellaville, GA
Sunshine for Saturday!
Derek Kinkade
Rain Moves Back in Sunday; Warming Up Again Next Week
Your Weekend Forecast
Mixed Weather for the Weekend