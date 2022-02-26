Business Break
EXPLAINER: How will Russia’s Ukraine invasion impact you

Many people at home are wondering how did we get here and what impacts does the conflict thousands of miles away have on us.
By James Giles
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russia’s aggression is prompting questions for communities locally.

Many people at home are wondering how did we get here and what impacts does the conflict thousands of miles away have on us.

Many of the people who broke down the invasion in Ukraine for News Leader 9 said, so far it’s a one on one ground combat. However the conflict has the potential to hit American’s pocket at the pumps or grocery stores.

This war has been years in the making, according to many experts.

“In 2014, Ukraine had a Pro-Russian leader who was overthrown and since that time Ukraine has been slowly been becoming more aligned with western countries.”, said Columbus State University Political Professor, Jacob Holt. “No other country is really sending troops to help Ukraine and I don’t see that happening in the near future if at all. That being said, we have seen other countries provide and continue to provide to Ukraine in sometimes lethal and non lethal military aid.”

Super power Russia, invaded Ukraine this week moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a ‘military operation’ in the country. According to retired Air Force Major, Cecillio Gill, Ukraine’s desire to join NATO and the European union is something Russia does not support, and after weeks of de-escalation attempts by NATO, the super power decided to take things into it’s own hands.

“I think Russia unfortunately they still see themselves as the Soviet Union. Ukraine used to be a part of the Soviet Union way back when, but now they’re separate. They’re a sovereign nation.” said Gill.

When asked her thoughts on the conflict unfolding in the east, Ilene Kent, a Columbus woman, said, “It’s very reminiscent of World War II, and what Hitler did.”

Closer to home, experts say the fallout could translate to more dollars spent at grocery stores, since Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, as well as steeper prices at the pump.

Although the U.S. does not have troops on the ground in Ukraine, experts say, the country is currently in a Cyber War with Russia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

