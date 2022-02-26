Business Break
Former Harris Co. school honors George Washington Carver

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A former school in Harris Co. that was the primary secondary education institution for African Americans from 1952 to 1970, will now be the site of a community voter education outreach center.

Over 4,000 students launched their educational careers at the former Hamilton Carver Elementary High School, now named the Carver Resource Center.

Today, the center serves as an umbrella for support services and other educational programs connected to the Harris Co. Community. The Carver Resource Center currently houses the Harris Co. Crossroads Alternative School as well as the Harris Co. Enrichment Services Program, among others.

Pastor Bo Barber II of Prospect AME Church said, “We care about the vote we care about what happens to our institutions and we care about the fairness and equality of all people.”

“People that didn’t come to Carver are now having to come to Carver High School here in Hamilton to do their voting, to be able to connect together.” adds Pastor Lawrence of Mount Olive Baptist Church.

For African Americans students in Harris Co., the legacy of George Washington Carver became their hope and a sense of empowerment that extended for almost three decades.

In 2014, a Carver High School Historical Pictorial Museum was enshrined in what was formerly the school cafeteria. The museum still stands as a memorial tribute to the Hamilton Carver administrators, faculty and students.

