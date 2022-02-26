MCSO operation ends with nine arrest, including 4 gang members

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI, DEA and Department of Community Supervision teamed up and initiated ‘Operation Zero Tolerance Phase II’.

This three day operation ended in 17 warrants cleared and nine arrest made, four being confirmed gang members.

According to officials, investigators seized the following:

60 grams of ecstasy

Over 1,000 grams of marijuana

57.7 grams of edibles

7 firearms, one of which being stolen

These arrest were made between February 22 - 24.

These cases are still pending investigation. News leader 9 will keep you up-to-date.

