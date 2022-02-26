Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North’s apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defense Ministry also said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.

A maritime safety warning from Japan’s Coast Guard said “an object possibly ballistic missile” was launched from North Korea and that it probably landed in the sea. Vessels in the area were warned to stay away from objects that may have fallen from the air and to report them to authorities.

North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests in what some experts called an attempt to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the Biden administration to make concessions such as relief from economic sanctions.

North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, which is its last major ally and economic pipeline. Some experts had predicted North Korea would resume tests and possibly launch bigger weapons after the Olympics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Columbus.
1 dead in Columbus duplex shooting
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
Police searching for 23-year-old JaMarcus Bridges
Missing Buena Vista man found dead in car wreck
Robinson served more than 26 years in the school district, beginning her professional career as...
Rigdon Road Elementary School principal dies of health-related issues
Carlos Rozwadowski
Former real estate agent bond hearing rescheduled after judge recuses herself from case

Latest News

As Russian troops advanced on the Ukrainian capital in an invasion widely condemned by Western...
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s