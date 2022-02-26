Business Break
Sunshine for Saturday!

Anna’s Forecast
Sunshine in Ellaville, GA
Sunshine in Ellaville, GA(Jenny Felker)
By Anna Sims
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Abundant sunshine around on Saturday will put afternoon highs in the lower 70s as we see a beautiful day to spend outside. Showers return on Sunday with the best coverage rolling through during the afternoon hours before we dry things out overnight. Once we head into the work week, rain chances decrease significantly and sunshine dominates the forecast almost every single day. Morning lows will be in the 40s throughout the week while high temperatures quickly climb. Highs are in the mid-60s on Monday, but quickly return to the 70s by Tuesday. By the end of the week we will be nearing and likely even exceeding the 80 degree mark. We are still 22 days away from the official start of Spring, but the 9 day forecast is looking mighty spring like nonetheless!

