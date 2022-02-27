1 killed, 3 wounded in two Saturday Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead and three are wounded after two separate Saturday shootings in Columbus.

Authorities say the first shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Diane Street. Three people were shot at the scene.

Police tell News Leader 9 one of the victims, 55-year-old Joe Williams, of Columbus, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with serious injuries. Williams died around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

Columbus police confirm another person was injured in a shooting on Wise Street Saturday evening.

Police say it happened in the 2900 block of Wise Street.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we work to learn new information on these shooting incidents.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.