Columbus Police Dept. holds hiring event, seeks to fill more than 100 vacancies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is facing a major manpower shortage and is looking to hire new officers.

The agency hosted a hiring event Saturday to cut down on the roughly 130 vacancies with the department.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer or police cadet was encouraged to attend.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says Saturday’s hiring event was designed to streamline the hiring process for applicants.

He says with the help of partners like Columbus State University, the department will be able to hire more officers.

“That’s a great benefit to the Columbus Police Department because it helps us to process our applicants in an expedited manner,” the chief said. “So, our police officers are working together with our recruitment unit to bring aboard our police applicants to prepare for the police academy.”

Chief Blackmon says the turnaround process for applicants can be up to two months. If you missed the event and are interested in joining the ranks of CPD, click here.

