Columbus teen wins national boxing title

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teen has won a national boxing title.

16-year-old Naseia Richardson was recently crowned the 2022 National Silver Gloves Champion.

Richardson, who comes from a family of boxers, has been boxing since he was eight years old. He’s no stranger to winning either.

Richardson has won state and regional championships. He is a five-time Junior Golden Gloves champion, a four-times Silver Glove regional champion, and he has obtained regional boxer of the year.

With more than 80 fights under his belt, Richardson says he has more goals to reach.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.