COVID cases plummet, near zero in Muscogee County schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases are continuing to plummet in the Muscogee County School District.

According to newly released data, the school district’s COVID numbers are near zero.

The following data is for the week ending February 25:

Students Employees 2 in-person positive cases 1 positive case 2 quarantined or isolated 1 quarantined or isolated

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 5,100 school-based employees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.