COVID cases plummet, near zero in Muscogee County schools

The district reported three COVID cases among students and employees last week.
The district reported three COVID cases among students and employees last week.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases are continuing to plummet in the Muscogee County School District.

According to newly released data, the school district’s COVID numbers are near zero.

The following data is for the week ending February 25:

StudentsEmployees
2 in-person positive cases1 positive case
2 quarantined or isolated1 quarantined or isolated

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 5,100 school-based employees.

