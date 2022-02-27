Juvenile reportedly shot while walking in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange are investigating after a juvenile was reportedly shot while walking.

Police say they responded to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Friday in reference to a juvenile arriving after suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile told police he had been walking in the area of Houston Street when he received the injury.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

