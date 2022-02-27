Business Break
Juvenile reportedly shot while walking in LaGrange

The juvenile told police he had been walking in the area of Houston Street when he received the injury.
The juvenile told police he had been walking in the area of Houston Street when he received the injury.(3TV/CBS 5)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange are investigating after a juvenile was reportedly shot while walking.

Police say they responded to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Friday in reference to a juvenile arriving after suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile told police he had been walking in the area of Houston Street when he received the injury.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

