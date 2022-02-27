Local church, funeral home host community food drive, COVID clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community leaders and business owners came together Saturday to offer assistance to people in need.

Prospect AME Church, along with Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill hosted a curbside food giveaway and COVID-19 clinic for vaccinations and testing.

Volunteers passed out food and there was also an opportunity for people to register to vote.

Organizers of the event tell News Leader 9 that offering these services was their best way to give back to the community.

“It is very important because all of us need help,” said Sharon C. Hill, owner of Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill. “We need help and the public needs help. COVID has really devastated our community and we’re trying to do what we can to help our community.”

Veterans had the opportunity to get a free tablet if they showed proof of their service.

The funeral home staff and Pastor Willie Barber of Prospect AME Church say they are thankful for all the volunteers who helped make this event possible.

