Man dead after single-vehicle crash in LaGrange
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in LaGrange.
Police say they responded to the collision around 1 a.m. on Callaway Church Road, just south of SL White Boulevard.
When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Bobby Ferrell, Jr. ejected from the vehicle.
Ferrell and the vehicle came to rest on the west side of the southbound lanes, according to police.
Authorities say alcohol and a smell of marijuana were detected during the investigation.
