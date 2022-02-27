Man dead after single-vehicle crash in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in LaGrange.

Police say they responded to the collision around 1 a.m. on Callaway Church Road, just south of SL White Boulevard.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Bobby Ferrell, Jr. ejected from the vehicle.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Bobby Ferrell Jr. was travelling north on Callaway Church Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the roadway edge on the north side. Ferrell then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle which rotated across the northbound lanes striking a tree in the median, then flipping across the southbound lanes where he was ejected.”

Ferrell and the vehicle came to rest on the west side of the southbound lanes, according to police.

Authorities say alcohol and a smell of marijuana were detected during the investigation.

