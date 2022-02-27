Showers Returning for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We woke up to a mix of sun and clouds with mild conditions in the mid-50s, but throughout the day we will see showers returning to the forecast especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will struggle to make it past the low-60s today with all of the cloud cover and rain around. A few showers linger overnight and into the morning hours before things dry out and the sun returns by the end of the day. The rest of the work week is looking mighty Spring-like even though we still have 3 weeks until the official start of the new season. Mother nature clearly did not get the memo though as sunshine is abundant allowing highs to climb to the 80s by the end of the week.

