Teen in custody after man shot several times in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 15-year-old is police custody after a man was shot in LaGrange.

Authorities say the incident happened Friday in the 400 block of Brookstone Drive. The victim told police that an altercation started after three males approached his vehicle, resulting in him being shot several times. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

After an investigation by LaGrange police, the juvenile was arrested.

The teen faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Authorities are still searching for the other two suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

