2 injured after separate Sunday shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men are recovering after being wounded in separate Sunday morning shootings in Columbus.

Police say the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Dozier Street.

A male victim was seriously injured, but he’s expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities say the second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.

Columbus police confirm a male victim has non-life-threatening injures after being shot on 22nd Street.

There’s no word on arrests in either case.

These incidents mark four shootings in the Fountain City over the span of 12 hours.

