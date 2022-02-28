Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2022 Columbus Crystal Ball honoree supports American Cancer Society

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cancer doesn’t quit and neither does the American Cancer Society (ACS). The Columbus chapter of ACS is hosting its annual Crystal Ball in just two weeks.

This year’s honoree is Angie Dorchak.

A Columbus business owner and mother, Dorchak has battled breast cancer twice this past decade: a feat she said was far from easy. That’s why she’s partnering with the American Cancer Society to help raise awareness and support for cancer patients throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

“This event means so much for me because we’re raising money for the cancer society for research to stop cancer,” Dorchak told News Leader 9. “It doesn’t just affect the cancer patient. It affects everyone around them” the caregiver, mother, father and children. It’s just so important. We have to stop cancer.”

Through the support of local businesses and donors, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the U.S. in the past two decades thanks to the American Cancer Society.

The Crystal Ball is taking place on Saturday, March 12 at the Powerhouse in Columbus.

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 wounded in two Saturday Columbus shootings
These incidents mark four shootings in the Fountain City over the span of 12 hours.
2 injured after separate Sunday shootings in Columbus
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
Police say Bobby Ferrell, Jr. was ejected from his vehicle after it flipped on Callaway Church...
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in LaGrange
The shooting victim told police that an altercation started after three males approached his...
Teen in custody after man shot several times in LaGrange

Latest News

Police lights
Weekend shootings leave two injured in Phenix City
Black History Month is celebrated every year in February.
Harris County Senior Center holds celebration in honor of Black History Month
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force arrested a man with multiple outstanding...
Man arrested by MCSO Task Force for attempted murder, other charges
Georgia senator speaks at Columbus church for Black History program
Georgia senator speaks at Columbus church for Black History program
Carlos Rozwadowski
New allegations emerge in bond hearing of Columbus real estate agent