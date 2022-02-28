2022 Columbus Crystal Ball honoree supports American Cancer Society

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cancer doesn’t quit and neither does the American Cancer Society (ACS). The Columbus chapter of ACS is hosting its annual Crystal Ball in just two weeks.

This year’s honoree is Angie Dorchak.

A Columbus business owner and mother, Dorchak has battled breast cancer twice this past decade: a feat she said was far from easy. That’s why she’s partnering with the American Cancer Society to help raise awareness and support for cancer patients throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

“This event means so much for me because we’re raising money for the cancer society for research to stop cancer,” Dorchak told News Leader 9. “It doesn’t just affect the cancer patient. It affects everyone around them” the caregiver, mother, father and children. It’s just so important. We have to stop cancer.”

Through the support of local businesses and donors, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the U.S. in the past two decades thanks to the American Cancer Society.

The Crystal Ball is taking place on Saturday, March 12 at the Powerhouse in Columbus.

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, click here.

