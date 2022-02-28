Alabama Humanities Alliance to honor Bryan Stevenson, late John Lewis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Humanities Alliance will present its highest honor to Alabamians who have made our state and nation a smarter, kinder, and more vibrant place to live. That award this year is going to Bryan Stevenson and the late John Lewis.

Every year since 1989, the Alabama Humanities Alliance has bestowed this honor to writers and historians, community leaders and big thinkers, civil rights icons and storytelling legends. It’s honored Alabamians who challenge us to examine what it means to be human. Who provides context that helps us better understand our past and our present. And who help us see our state’s diverse communities, rich cultures, and fellow neighbors more clearly and with more empathy.

This year, it adds two more Fellows to these ranks at The Alabama Colloquium, presented by Regions, Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, and the late John Lewis. The program Monday includes a conversation with Stevenson, moderated by NPR’s Michel Martin, an original poem by Alabama Poet Laureate Ashely M. Jones, a tribute to the life and legacy of John Lewis, and award presentations and an audience question and answer session.

In-person tickets for the event are sold out, but tickets are still available to attend virtually at https://secure.swell.gives/alabamahumanities/tickets#/ticket.

