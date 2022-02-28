Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Big Warm Up on the Way!

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have some chilly mornings on tap for early Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 30s and lower 40s, but look for highs back in the low to mid 70s for those afternoons. We will have a few clouds around on Tuesday, but look for a sunny sky as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. For Friday and the weekend, the warm-up will continue with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and I think we will have mid 80s to deal with for Sunday and Monday, with the potential for some upper 80s in the hot spots. Our forecast should remain dry through the weekend, though an increase in clouds won’t be out of the question for Saturday and Sunday. For early next week, we will be tracking the next storm system that will increase the clouds even more and bring the risk of rain and storms back to the area. I’ll mention a slight chance of showers next Monday, a 30% coverage next Tuesday, and a much better shot of getting wet by next Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on any storms that could be in the mix!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 wounded in two Saturday Columbus shootings
These incidents mark four shootings in the Fountain City over the span of 12 hours.
2 injured after separate Sunday shootings in Columbus
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
Police say Bobby Ferrell, Jr. was ejected from his vehicle after it flipped on Callaway Church...
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in LaGrange
The shooting victim told police that an altercation started after three males approached his...
Teen in custody after man shot several times in LaGrange

Latest News

Slowly clearing this afternoon. Cool and a bit breezy.
Clouds to some sun today
Slowly clearing this afternoon. Cool and a bit breezy.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
A rainy day on the lake
Showers Returning for Sunday
Showers return Sunday. It will be a cooler day.
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go