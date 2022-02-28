Big Warm Up on the Way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have some chilly mornings on tap for early Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 30s and lower 40s, but look for highs back in the low to mid 70s for those afternoons. We will have a few clouds around on Tuesday, but look for a sunny sky as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. For Friday and the weekend, the warm-up will continue with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and I think we will have mid 80s to deal with for Sunday and Monday, with the potential for some upper 80s in the hot spots. Our forecast should remain dry through the weekend, though an increase in clouds won’t be out of the question for Saturday and Sunday. For early next week, we will be tracking the next storm system that will increase the clouds even more and bring the risk of rain and storms back to the area. I’ll mention a slight chance of showers next Monday, a 30% coverage next Tuesday, and a much better shot of getting wet by next Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on any storms that could be in the mix!

