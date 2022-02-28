Clouds to some sun today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Expect clouds in the morning to be slow to clear this afternoon from north to south. There may even be a couple stray showers in our southern communities given a little spin in the atmosphere. It will be a bit on the breezy side at times with gusts of 15 to 20 mph expected. Highs mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s but where we have more sunshine it could reach the mid 60s. Mostly clear by this evening with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few more high clouds roll in late. On Tuesday, we’ll have a mix of sun and high clouds in the morning followed by a sunnier afternoon. We’ll top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll have another very chilly start Wednesday, but with high pressure in complete control, we get warmer as we the week goes on. Highs Wednesday under a sunny sky in the low to mid 70s. We’ll have lows in the 40s to near 50 through Friday morning. Highs Thursday in the upper 70s to near 80. I think we hit 80 Friday. We’ll have low to mid 80s easily for highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We stay dry between now and then. Our next chance of showers and a few storms doesn’t arrive until at least Tuesday.

