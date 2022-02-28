Business Break
Free shredding event planned in Eufaula this Friday

Organizers ask participants to limit the amount of shredding to five boxes per vehicle.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re concerned about privacy when disposing of confidential papers, a free shredding event is being held this week in Eufaula.

This service will be provided by Assured Data Destruction, the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, and MidSouth Bank.

Acceptable items for shredding include:

  • Bank statements
  • Forms (medical, insurance, tax, other)
  • Receipts
  • Personal files
  • Old checkbooks
  • Unwanted/expired credit cards
  • Junk mail
  • File folders
  • Binders
  • Any type of envelopes

Officials say paper clips and staples do not need to be removed from documents.

The event will be held Friday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of MidSouth Bank on South Eufaula Avenue.

Organizers ask participants to limit the amount of shredding to five boxes per vehicle.

