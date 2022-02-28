Free shredding event planned in Eufaula this Friday

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re concerned about privacy when disposing of confidential papers, a free shredding event is being held this week in Eufaula.

This service will be provided by Assured Data Destruction, the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, and MidSouth Bank.

Acceptable items for shredding include:

Bank statements

Forms (medical, insurance, tax, other)

Receipts

Personal files

Old checkbooks

Unwanted/expired credit cards

Junk mail

File folders

Binders

Any type of envelopes

Officials say paper clips and staples do not need to be removed from documents.

The event will be held Friday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of MidSouth Bank on South Eufaula Avenue.

Organizers ask participants to limit the amount of shredding to five boxes per vehicle.

