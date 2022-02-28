Free shredding event planned in Eufaula this Friday
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re concerned about privacy when disposing of confidential papers, a free shredding event is being held this week in Eufaula.
This service will be provided by Assured Data Destruction, the Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, and MidSouth Bank.
Acceptable items for shredding include:
- Bank statements
- Forms (medical, insurance, tax, other)
- Receipts
- Personal files
- Old checkbooks
- Unwanted/expired credit cards
- Junk mail
- File folders
- Binders
- Any type of envelopes
Officials say paper clips and staples do not need to be removed from documents.
The event will be held Friday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of MidSouth Bank on South Eufaula Avenue.
Organizers ask participants to limit the amount of shredding to five boxes per vehicle.
