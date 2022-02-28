Harris County Senior Center holds celebration in honor of Black History Month

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Senior Center held its Heritage Celebration in honor of Black History Month.

The Harris County Seniors Move Chorale sang a medley of rituals, Robert Copeland recited Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, and Councilman Alvin Howard was the event’s guest speaker.

“It mean everything to celebrate any given day cause every day is a gift - a day that we never seen before,” said Pamela Green Thomas, site manager of the Harris County Senior Center. “So this is another day that we haven’t seen... we’re glad to be in it and were trying to rejoice in everyday that God sends to us.”

On top of all of the celebration today, a local senior was celebrating their 97th birthday!

